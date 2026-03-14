Derkack, L’Etang lead Dayton past Saint Louis, 70-69 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament semifinal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Derkack led Dayton with 28 points and Amael L’Etang hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Flyers knocked off Saint Louis 70-69 on Saturday in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Derkack also contributed six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Flyers (23-10). Javon Bennett scored 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line, and added four steals. Deshayne Montgomery shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the seventh win in a row for the Flyers.

Amari McCottry finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the top-seeded Billikens (28-5). Robbie Avila added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Saint Louis. Ishan Sharma also had 11 points.

Derkack scored 12 points in the first half and Dayton went into the break trailing 36-33. Derkack led Dayton with 16 points in the second half. Dayton outscored Saint Louis by four points over the final half.

Dayton will play either VCU or Saint Joseph’s in the championship game on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press