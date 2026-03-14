AJ Levine scores game-winner and Pennsylvania beats Harvard 62-60 in OT in Ivy League Tournament

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Power scored 16 points and AJ Levine hit the game-winning layup with six seconds remaining in the overtime as Pennsylvania beat Harvard 62-60 on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Power added 12 rebounds and four steals for the Quakers (17-11). Michael Zanoni scored 11 points, going 5 of 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Cam Thrower shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tey Barbour led the Crimson (17-12) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two blocks. Ben Eisendrath added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Harvard. Chandler Pigge finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

Power scored 13 points in the first half for Pennsylvania, who led 30-26 at halftime. Zanoni scored seven second-half points and hit the game-tying jump shot with 54 seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Augustus Gerhart paced Pennsylvania with three points in the overtime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press