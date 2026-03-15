Bekemeier scores 16, Douglas has double-double as Missouri State women win Conference USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 16 points, Lainie Douglas had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Missouri State shut down Louisiana Tech 43-38 in the championship game of the Conference USA Tournament on Saturday.

Sixth-seeded Missouri State (22-12) allowed just 12 points in the second half and won despite suffering through a nine-minute scoreless stretch in the fourth quarter.

Maiesha Washington’s layup with 9:25 remaining gave the Bears a 39-31 lead. It was their last made basket and they held on to the win despite missing their last nine shot attempts.

Each team managed two points in the first nine minutes of the fourth quarter, then a 3-pointer from Paris Bradley got the Lady Techsters within 39-36 with 33 seconds remaining.

Missouri State’s Bekemeier and Maycee James made two free throws each sandwiched around a layup by LaTech’s Averi Aaron to finish the scoring.

Bradley scored 14 points and Aaron 12 for top-seeded Louisiana Tech (26-6), which had won 19 straight. The Lady Techsters missed 15 of 16 shots during one stretch of the second half.

The Bears scored the first six points of the third quarter to take a 29-26 lead.

The score was 31-31 with three minutes left when Douglas and Kendal Brueggen scored on consecutive possessions for a 35-31 lead. Bekemeier finished the quarter with a jumper in the final minute for a 37-31 advantage.

Missouri State will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time.

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