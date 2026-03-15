Ejiofor leads No. 13 St. John’s to 72-52 rout of No. 6 UConn for 2nd straight Big East tourney title

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had seven blocks, nine rebounds and three steals to anchor a tenacious defensive performance that carried No. 13 St. John’s to its second straight Big East Tournament championship Saturday night with a 72-52 blowout of sixth-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden.

Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins each scored 18 points for the top-seeded Red Storm (28-6), who became the first team to win consecutive Big East Tournament titles since Villanova took three in a row from 2017-19.

“What a beautiful moment. What a surreal moment,” Ejiofor said. “We had a target on our backs all year.”

Adding to their resurgent rise under 73-year-old Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, the Johnnies joined UConn in 1998 and ’99 as the only Big East programs to win both the regular-season and tournament crowns in back-to-back seasons.

It was the fifth Big East Tournament title in school history and the first time the Johnnies have accomplished the feat in consecutive years.

“This championship means the world to us. It means the world to our fans,” Pitino said during the postgame celebration on the court. “I’m so proud of every one of our players.”

Ejiofor was selected the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, his latest in a string of accolades this week that included Big East Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Oziyah Sellers scored 14 points for St. John’s, which took two of three meetings this season between the two conference powerhouses and turned the tables after an embarrassing 72-40 loss at rival UConn on Feb. 25.

The dominant Johnnies never trailed in the tournament and have won all six of their games in this event by double digits the past two years.

The second-seeded Huskies (29-5) were held nine points below their previous season low.

“I didn’t crush them in there,” coach Dan Hurley said. “They’re crushed. We laid an egg. We laid an egg in something we desperately wanted to win.”

Tarris Reed Jr. scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half for UConn. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. was helped off the floor late with a left ankle injury, which could be costly heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Hurley said he initially heard the injury was a very mild sprain and hopes “it’s not something that lingers.”

With their fans in a split crowd roaring at The Garden, the Red Storm ran out to a 10-0 lead, built a 17-point cushion late in the first half and went into the break with a 40-27 advantage.

It was the largest halftime deficit this season for the Huskies, who committed 11 turnovers and shot 36% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

“All credit to St. John’s. They jumped us to start the game,” Hurley said. “St. John’s is built incredibly well to play in this conference.”

St. John’s extended the margin to 18 early in the second half before the Huskies responded with a 13-2 spurt that trimmed the gap to 49-42 with 12:34 left, revving up their own chanting fans. But that was as close as they got.

Thinking his players looked tired, Pitino took a timeout and said he told them: “’Johnnies don’t fatigue. Johnnies don’t surrender.’”

When play resumed, Hopkins hit a jumper and Ejiofor drained a 3-pointer before scoring in the post. Dylan Darling later scored six straight points, and the Red Storm won going away.

“We knew they were going to make their runs. But we knew we had to fight back and that’s exactly what we did,” Ejiofor said.

It was the third time UConn and St. John’s squared off for the Big East Tournament title, after splitting matchups in 1999 and 2000. And this marked the first time the championship game featured two of the conference’s seven charter members since the Johnnies beat the Huskies 80-70 in that 2000 game.

The hot-tempered Hurley was whistled for a technical foul 7:26 into the game after stamping his feet loudly on the sideline, apparently wanting a foul called as Demary made a reverse layup.

UConn remained tied with Georgetown for the most Big East Tournament championships at eight.

St. John’s scored the first eight points in all three tournament games this week and led for more than 118 of 120 minutes.

Up next

UConn figures to be a high seed in its sixth straight NCAA Tournament, which will set a program record.

St. John’s is headed to consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since making three straight from 1998-2000. It will be Pitino’s 25th appearance, with six schools.

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By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Sports Writer