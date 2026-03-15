South Florida wins 86-64 over Charlotte in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Wes Enis and Joseph Pinion each scored 24 points to lead top-seeded South Florida over No. 5 seed Charlotte 86-64 on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

South Florida (24-8) will face No. 2 seed Wichita State (22-10) in the championship on Sunday.

Enis was 8-of-14 shooting that included four 3-pointers to go with five assists for the Bulls. Pinion was 8 of 19 from the floor, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and added four steals. Izaiyah Nelson finished with 16 points for the Bulls, who have won 10 consecutive games.

Anton Bonke finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the 49ers (17-17). Charlotte also got 12 points and two steals from Ben Bradford. Damoni Harrison had 11 points and six rebounds.

Enis scored 17 points to help the Bulls build a 40-33 halftime lead. South Florida extended its lead to 73-53, fueled by an 18-3 run. Pinion scored 13 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press