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Hill scores 18, VCU knocks off Saint Joseph’s 77-64 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Terrence Hill Jr. led No. 2 seed VCU past third-seeded Saint Joseph’s on Saturday with 18 points off of the bench in a 77-64 victory in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

VCU (26-7) will face No. 4 seed Dayton (23-10) in the championship on Sunday.

Hill finished 8 of 10 from the field for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points and Lazar Djokovic finished with 13.

Austin Williford led the way for the Hawks (22-11) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jaiden Glover added 14 points for Saint Joseph’s. Justice Ajogbor had 11 points and two blocks.

VCU took the lead for good with 16:36 left in the first half. Tracey scored 15 points to help the Rams build a 44-21 halftime lead. racking up 15 points. Hill scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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