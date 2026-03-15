Scott’s deep 3-point bomb sends Akron past Toledo, 79-76 for 3rd straight MAC crown

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reserve Shammah Scott scored 12 points and his 25-foot, 3-point basket with six seconds left helped Akron to a 79-76 win over Toledo in the Mid-American Conference title game on Saturday.

Austin Parks’ desperation 3-point attempt for Toledo bounced off the back of the rim and fell to the floor as time expired.

Amani Lyles scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Tavari Johnson scored 15 and Bowen Hardman 12 for Akron (29-5).

Leroy Blyden Jr. scored 21 points, Parks and reserve Kyle Vanderjagt scored 13 apiece and Sean Craig 10.

Toledo appeared poised to knock off the conference’s second-best regular season team — after Miami, Ohio — by building a 42-30 halftime lead.

The Rockets built their lead on the strength of 53% (17 of 32) shooting including 53% (8 of 15) from 3-point range.

But Akron regrouped early in the second half and outscored Toledo 21-6 in a 7-minute span — which also included a 15-0 run — and turned a 48-36 deficit into a 57-54 lead with 10:17 remaining.

In earning the conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, the No. 2-seed Zips earned their third-straight tournament championship and fourth in its last five years.

It’s the first time a MAC program has earned three-straight conference championships.

Toledo made its eighth MAC championship game with its lone win in 1980.

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