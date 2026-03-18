Christian May leads UNC Wilmington over Yale 68-67 in NIT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Christian May scored 16 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 35.5 seconds left, and UNC Wilmington took down Yale 68-67 on Tuesday in the NIT.

May also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (27-6). Madison Durr and Nolan Hodge each had 13 points.

Isaac Celiscar led the Bulldogs (24-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Casey Simmons added 16 points for Yale. Nick Townsend also had 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

May scored six points in the first half and UNC Wilmington went into halftime trailing 32-26. Hodge scored a team-high 13 points for UNC Wilmington in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press