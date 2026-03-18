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Williams scores 17 off the bench, Wichita State beats Wyoming 74-70 in NIT

By AP News

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — TJ Williams led Wichita State past Wyoming on Tuesday with 17 points off of the bench in a 74-70 win in the NIT.

Williams also had 14 rebounds for the Shockers (23-11). Kenyon Giles scored 15 points, going 5 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Emmanuel Okorafor finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Damarion Dennis led the Cowboys (18-15) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Nasir Meyer added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Wichita State went into halftime ahead of Wyoming 28-24. Giles put up eight points in the half. Williams’ dunk with 5:06 left in the second half gave Wichita State the lead for good at 56-54.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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