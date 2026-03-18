Clary’s 20 help Oklahoma State defeat Davidson in NIT 84-80

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kanye Clary had 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-80 victory over Davidson on Tuesday in the NIT.

Clary shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Cowboys (20-14). Benjamin Ahmed scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Christian Coleman had 15 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Roberts Blums led the Wildcats (20-14) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Davidson also got 16 points and three steals from Parker Friedrichsen. Josh Scovens also had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Ahmed scored nine points in the first half and Oklahoma State went into the break trailing 50-40. Clary scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Oklahoma State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press