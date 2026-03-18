Jaylen Lawal, Tulsa take down Stephen F. Austin 89-84 in OT in NIT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal scored eight of his 24 points in overtime as Tulsa beat Stephen F. Austin 89-84 on Tuesday in the NIT.

Lawal shot 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (27-7). Ade Popoola added 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Miles Barnstable had 13 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Keon Thompson led the Lumberjacks (28-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Narit Chotikavanic added 17 points and Gediminas Alisas finished with 14 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press