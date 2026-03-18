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Maldonado scores 15 as Seattle U downs St. Thomas 67-52 in NIT

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado had 15 points and Seattle U beat St. Thomas 67-52 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Maldonado had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Redhawks (21-13). Will Heimbrodt scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Junseok Yeo had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

Nolan Minessale finished with 15 points for the Tommies (24-10). Isaiah Johnson-Arigu added 12 points for St. Thomas. Nick Janowski finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Maldonado scored eight points in the first half and Seattle U went into the break trailing 31-30. Seattle U used an 18-2 run in the second half to take control.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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