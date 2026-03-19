Wake Forest wins 82-72 over Navy in NIT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris had 26 points in Wake Forest’s 82-72 victory over Navy on Wednesday in the NIT.

Harris also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Demon Deacons (18-16). Omaha Biliew scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the line. Tre’Von Spillers had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen (26-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Navy also got 18 points from Jordan Pennick. Aidan Kehoe also had nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Wake Forest took the lead for good with 5:28 to go in the first half. The score was 38-34 at halftime, with Harris racking up 12 points. Wake Forest used a 12-2 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 72-56 with 4:17 left.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press