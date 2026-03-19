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Illinois State defeats Kent State 79-58 in NIT

By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Landon Wolf had 24 points in Illinois State’s 79-58 win against Kent State on Wednesday in the NIT.

Wolf also contributed seven rebounds for the Redbirds (21-12). Chase Walker scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line. Johnny Kinziger had 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Morgan Safford led the Golden Flashes (24-10) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Rob Whaley Jr. added 13 points and four assists for Kent State. Jahari Williamson finished with 11 points.

Illinois State took the lead with 15:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Wolf led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 45-25 at the break. Illinois State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 26 points. Walker led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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