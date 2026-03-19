Castro’s 22 lead George Washington over Utah Valley in NIT 79-78

OREM, Utah (AP) — Rafael Castro scored 22 points in George Washington’s 79-78 victory over Utah Valley on Wednesday in the NIT.

Castro’s dunk with 1:25 remaining put George Washington ahead 79-75.

Castro also contributed 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Revolutionaries (19-15). Trey Autry scored 18 points, going 6 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Tyrone Marshall went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson Holcombe finished with 27 points, seven assists and two steals for the Wolverines (25-9). Utah Valley also got 12 points and three steals from Tyler Weaver. Hayden Welling finished with 12 points.

George Washington went into the half leading Utah Valley 45-29. Autry scored nine points in the half. Jean Aranguren’s jump shot with 4:42 remaining in the second half gave George Washington the lead for good at 68-67.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press