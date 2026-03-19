Simpson, Williford lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) over Colorado State in NIT 69-64

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Derek Simpson led Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) with 13 points and Austin Williford made a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left as the Hawks took down Colorado State 69-64 on Wednesday in the NIT.

Simpson added nine rebounds and three steals for the Hawks (23-11). Williford scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor and 4 for 6 from the line. Jaiden Glover shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jevin Muniz led the Rams (21-13) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and five assists. Colorado State also got 11 points from Jase Butler. Carey Booth finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Anthony Finkley put up eight points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s, which led 33-28 at halftime. Williford scored 10 points in the second half for Saint Joseph’s.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press