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Bell’s 31 lead California over UIC 91-73 in NIT

By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bell’s 31 points led California over UIC 91-73 on Wednesday night in the NIT.

Bell shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 7 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Golden Bears (22-11). Justin Pippen scored 18 points and added six assists and four steals. John Camden had 13 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

Rashund Washington Jr. finished with 15 points for the Flames (19-16). UIC also got 14 points, 12 assists and two steals from Elijah Crawford. Abdul Momoh also had 14 points.

Cal led UIC 39-35 at the half, with Bell (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Cal took the lead for good with 16:48 remaining in the second half. Bell had 18 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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