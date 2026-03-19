Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
87.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nebraska gets its first NCAA Tournament win, beating Troy 76-47 behind Pryce Sandfort’s 23 points

By AP News
NCAA Troy Nebraska Basketball

NCAA Troy Nebraska Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 23 points and Nebraska rolled to its long-awaited first NCAA Tournament victory, beating Troy 76-47 on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers (27-6), the No. 4 seed in the South Region, entered March Madness as the only school from a power conference without a tournament win — they were 0-8, with many of the losses coming as the higher seed. Sandfort helped the Huskers end the drought by making seven 3-pointers.

Braden Frager and Jamarques Lawrence each scored 13 points and Rienk Mast added 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Huskers, who will play either No. 5 seed Vanderbilt or 12th-seeded McNeese in the second round on Saturday.

Victor Valdes scored 14 points for 13th-seeded Troy (22-12), the Sun Belt Tournament champion.

Nebraska opened this season on a 20-game win streak and was ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25, giving fans hope that this would be the year for a breakthrough. Paycom Center, which seats 18,203 for Oklahoma City Thunder games, was filled with boisterous Nebraska fans. The Lincoln campus is a 6-hour drive away.

Sandfort hit back-to-back 3-pointers 26 seconds apart to put the Cornhuskers up 18-15. He went on to score 17 points in the first half as Nebraska led 41-25 at the break.

Braden Frager’s two-handed fast-break dunk pushed Nebraska’s advantage to 62-40 midway through the second half. After a 3-pointer by Frager increased the lead to 25, Troy called timeout as Nebraska fans, who had been standing throughout the second half, erupted into cheers.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.