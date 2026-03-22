Nevada rallies to beat Liberty 73-63 behind Camper’s triple-double, Price’s double-double in NIT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. finished with a triple-double, Elijah Price posted a double-double and Nevada used a late 11-0 run to beat Liberty 73-63 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday night.

No. 2 seed Nevada advances to the quarterfinals where it will play the winner of Sunday’s second-round matchup between No. 4 seed Seattle University and Auburn, its top-seeded host. Nevada will either travel to Auburn or host Seattle in the quarterfinals.

Camper finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the Wolf Pack (24-12). Price totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds. Vaughn Weems, Tayshawn Comer and reserve Joel Armotrading all added 10 points.

Brett Decker Jr. had 20 points to lead the unseeded Flames (26-8). Zach Cleveland pitched in with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while JJ Harper scored 14.

Nevada led by as many as nine points in the first half, but Decker’s 3-pointer in the final minute cut it to 35-31 at halftime.

Price dunked for a tip-in off a rebound to give Nevada its largest lead at 42-31 two minutes into the second half.

Kaden Metheny and Colin Porter hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Harper followed with a three-point play to cap an 11-0 run that gave Liberty a 54-50 lead with 10 minutes left.

Price hit two free throws to tie it, but Decker answered with a 3-pointer and the Flames led 61-58 with five minutes remaining.

Armotrading, Price and Camper all went 2 for 2 at the foul line, Comer hit a 3-pointer and Price had a layup to finish off an 11-0 run that gave the Wolf Pack an insurmountable 69-61 lead with 1:13 left.

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