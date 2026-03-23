Wichita State wins 96-70 against Oklahoma State in NIT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kenyon Giles had 28 points in Wichita State’s 96-70 victory against Oklahoma State on Sunday in the NIT.

Wichita State, which has won six games in a row, plays Tulsa in the semifinals.

Giles went 10 of 24 from the field (8 for 16 from 3-point range) for the Shockers (24-11). Michael Gray Jr. scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Karon Boyd shot 4 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Christian Coleman led the way for the Cowboys (20-15) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Kanye Clary added 19 points for Oklahoma State. Vyctorius Miller also had eight points.

Wichita State led Oklahoma State 44-37 at the half, with Boyd (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Wichita State took the lead for good with 15:44 remaining in the game. Giles helped the Shockers pull away for the victory with 18 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press