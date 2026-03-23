Hall puts up 19, New Mexico knocks off George Washington 86-61 in NIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall had 19 points in New Mexico’s 86-61 victory against George Washington on Sunday in the NIT.

New Mexico (25-10) plays Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals.

Hall shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Lobos. Uriah Tenette added 15 points and six assists. Tomislav Buljan had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Christian Jones led the Revolutionaries (19-16) with 16 points. Tre Dinkins added 14 points for George Washington. Bubu Benjamin also had eight points.

New Mexico took the lead for good less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game and the score was 36-32 at halftime, with Hall racking up eight points. New Mexico extended its lead to 46-32 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Hall scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press