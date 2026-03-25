Barnstable scores 24, Tulsa beats Wichita State 83-79 in NIT quarterfinals

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Miles Barnstable had 24 points and Tylen Riley added 21 in Tulsa’s 83-79 win over Wichita State on Tuesday in the NIT quarterfinals.

Barnstable shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (29-7). Riley added six rebounds and six assists. Ade Popoola had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

TJ Williams led the Shockers (24-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Wichita State also got 17 points and seven rebounds from Dillon Battie. Karon Boyd also had 13 points and six rebounds.

Riley scored 13 points in the first half for Tulsa, which led 52-36 at the break. Barnstable scored 15 points in the second half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press