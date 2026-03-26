Kinziger’s 16 help Illinois State take down Dayton 61-55 in NIT quarterfinals

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Kinziger had 16 points in Illinois State’s 61-55 win against Dayton on Wednesday in the NIT quarterfinals.

Kinziger shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Redbirds (23-12). Chase Walker added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Pence finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Heard finished with 12 points for the Flyers (25-12). Jordan Derkack added 11 points and six rebounds and Amael L’Etang had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Kinziger put up 11 points in the first half for Illinois State, which led 33-23 at the break. Illinois State used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 49-30 with 12:31 left.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press