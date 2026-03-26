Ahmed Jaouadi breaks a NCAA record and Florida, Indiana share Day 1 lead at swimming championships

ATLANTA (AP) — Florida freshman Ahmed Jaouadi broke a NCAA record in the 1,650-yard freestyle and the Gators shared the Day 1 lead with Indiana at the Division I swimming and diving championships on Wednesday.

Jaouadi denied Indiana senior Zalán Sárkány a three-peat with a time of 14:10.03 to break former Gator Bobby Finke’s long-standing NCAA record. Sárkány recorded the fastest 1,000 freestyle in collegiate swimming history, splitting an 8:33.10 during a runner-up performance.

Florida and Indiana are tied atop the team standing with 86 points, followed by Texas with 72.

Jonny Kulow brought home the title for Arizona State in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:20.07. Florida, after setting a new NCAA record at the SEC championships, secured the runner-up and the Longhorns took third.

Texas won the 800 freestyle relay after Rafael Fente-Damers, Camden Taylor, Rex Maurer and Baylor Nelson touched first with a time of 6:05.82.

The four-day event at the McAuley Aquatic Center continues on Thursday with the 100 butterfly, 400 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 1-meter diving and the 200 freestyle relay.

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