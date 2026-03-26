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Jovic has 18 in Auburn’s 75-69 victory against Nevada in the NIT quarterfinals

By AP News

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Filip Jovic had 18 points in Auburn’s 75-69 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

Jovic added nine rebounds for the Tigers (20-16). Tahaad Pettiford scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Elyjah Freeman had 15 points and shot 5 for 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Elijah Price finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Wolf Pack (24-13). Nevada also got 15 points from Vaughn Weems. Corey Camper Jr. also had 13 points and four assists.

Jovic put up 12 points in the first half for Auburn, which led 38-26 at the break. Pettiford led the way with 11 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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