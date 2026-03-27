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Hannah Hidalgo has 31-point triple-double to lead Notre Dame past Vanderbilt in March Madness

By AP News
APTOPIX NCAA Notre Dame Vanderbilt Basketball

APTOPIX NCAA Notre Dame Vanderbilt Basketball

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FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 31 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and the assist on the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, leading Notre Dame to a 67-64 victory over higher-seeded Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

The junior sparkplug made a leaping grab between two defenders and fed a bounce pass to Cassandre Prosper for the go-ahead bucket with 22 seconds to go.

The sixth-seeded Fighting Irish (25-10) advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 in a matchup of two of the top three scorers in Division I, Hidalgo and Mikayla Blakes.

Blakes, the national scoring leader, rallied from a rough shooting start to finish with 26 points for Vanderbilt, but lost the ball out of bounds on the dribble down two, then missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The No. 2 seed Commodores (29-5) were in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

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