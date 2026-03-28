Rice, Betts and UCLA advance to Elite Eight with 80-56 win over Minnesota in March Madness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 21 points and Lauren Betts added 16 to help No. 1 seed UCLA beat fourth-seeded Minnesota 80-56 on Friday night in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins (34-1) advanced to play either LSU or Duke in the Sacramento Regional 2 final on Sunday.

This was a rematch of a Big Ten matchup earlier in the season that UCLA won by 18 points. Minnesota tried to slow the game down in the first half, working the clock down on offense and trying to limit touches for Betts.

Minnesota trailed 34-29 at the half before UCLA took over, scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to take its first double-digit lead on Gabriela Jaquez’s layup.

Minnesota never got within single digits again.

UCLA ran through the regular season with its only loss coming against Texas back in November. The Bruins went undefeated in Big Ten play and then cruised to the conference tournament championship, routing Iowa by 51 points in the title game.

They are trying to get back to the Final Four for the second straight season and reach their first national championship game.

The Golden Gophers (24-9) were making their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2005. They were led by Grace Grocholski with 12 points. Sophie Hart added 11.

Up next

UCLA advanced to a regional final for the second straight season. The Bruins beat LSU last season en route to the Final Four. They topped Duke earlier this season.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

By MICHELLE SMITH

Associated Press