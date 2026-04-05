Kye Robinson, Colin Mitchell help Mary Washington edge Emory 75-73 for 1st D-III championship

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kye Robinson scored 27 points and Colin Mitchell scored on a putback at the buzzer as Mary Washington withstood a furious Emory rally for a 75-73 victory on Sunday to win its first Division III championship.

Mitchell grabbed a miss by Robinson and scored the winner for Mary Washington’s Eagles (30-3) after Ethan Fauss buried a 3-pointer to pull Emory’s Eagles (27-4) even with 12 seconds left, erasing a 63-50 deficit with 4:49 remaining.

Jair Knight scored five and Fauss hit a 3-pointer to give Emory its largest lead at 43-35 three minutes into the second half. Robinson scored seven in a 14-2 run and Mary Washington took a 49-45 lead. Mary Washington went on another 14-2 run to establish the 13-point lead that evaporated.

Robinson made 12 of 22 shots and added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jay Randall scored 14 and Kaden Bates totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Knight and Fauss scored 24 apiece to lead Emory. Mario Awasum had nine points and 19 rebounds. Ben Pearce, the school’s all-time leading scorer and the only one to top 2,000 points, missed all seven of his shots until hitting a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left. He was 7 for 11 at the foul line.

Emory missed 11 of its first 12 shots, but Knight had 13 points by halftime — including a dunk with two seconds left — to put Emory up 30-28.

Mary Washington set a program record for wins this season under Marcus Kahn in his 12th season.

Coach Jason Zimmerman’s Emory team knocked Mary Washington out of last season’s tournament 80-78.

Mary Washington, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, beat defending champion Trinity (CT) 64-61 in the semifinals. Emory, an Atlanta school, beat Christopher Newport 72-58 to advance.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball