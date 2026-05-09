Nebraska tops UCLA 7-2 to win Big Ten softball title; UCLA’s Grant hits record 38th home run

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jordy Frahm allowed one earned run in a complete game five-hitter and Nebraska defeated UCLA 7-2 to win the Big Ten softball championship on Saturday despite a record-setting home run by UCLA’s Megan Grant.

Grant set the Division I single-season home run record with her 38th of the season, a solo shot to left field that gave UCLA a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Nebraska bounced back with three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take command. The Cornhuskers added two in the sixth for the final score.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the third inning, all three Nebraska runners scored on a wild play that followed Hannah Camenzind’s single. Kennadi Williams scored from third on the single, pinch runner Katelyn Caneda scored on a throw to the plate and Hannah Coor came around from first to score an unearned run after an error on the catcher. Camenzind ended up at third.

With two out in the fourth, Kacie Hoffman fouled off three two-strike pitches before blasting a two-run home run for a 5-2 Nebraska lead.

In the sixth, Ava Kuszak hit a leadoff home run for Nebraska and with two out Nessa McMillen scored on an error.

Camenzind and Hoffman drove in two runs each for top-seeded Nebraska (46-6), ranked second in the nation. Frahm struck out eight and walked one.

Grant had the only RBI for third-seeded and eighth-ranked UCLA (47-8).

The Bruins’ Taylor Tinsley (28-6) allowed five earned runs on six hits. She struck out two and walked two in six innings.

Up next

As the NCAA tournament approaches, the Cornhuskers will be making their 28th appearance. UCLA anticipates an at-large bid and has a record 50 previous appearances with a record 12 national championships.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports