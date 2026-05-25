Jack Arcamone delivers at the plate with 4 RBIs and Georgia wins SEC Championship for first time

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jack Arcamone drove in four runs with a home run and a single and Georgia won its first SEC Baseball Championship, defeating Arkansas 11-1 in seven innings on Sunday.

The start of the game was delayed for 2 hours, 45 minutes due to heavy rain but Georgia wasted no time in taking the lead. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by back-to-back one-out doubles by Rylan Lujo and Brennan Hudson and a two-run home run from Arcamone.

Top-seeded Georgia led 8-0 through five innings and after Arkansas scored in the sixth Arcamone’s two-run single capped a three-run bottom of the inning for the Bulldogs.

No. 7 seed Arkansas got its only run on Maika Niu’s sixth-inning home run.

Georgia starter Paul Farley (8-1) allowed six hits in four scoreless innings.

The Razorbacks’ Tate McGuire (1-1) allowed five runs in one full inning.

Both teams won their semifinals after also enduring long delays on Saturday.

Ten SEC teams were ranked in the latest major polls.

Up next

The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday. Arkansas has made 36 previous appearances and Georgia has been there 15 times. ___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports