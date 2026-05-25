Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
80.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Princeton beats Notre Dame 16-9 for its 1st NCAA men’s lacrosse championship since 2001

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chad Palumbo scored all four of his goals in the first half, Colin Burns also had a hat trick, and Princeton beat Notre Dame 16-9 on Monday for its first NCAA men’s lacrosse championship since 2001.

Top-seeded Princeton (17-2) won its 12th straight game this season to improve to 7-2 in NCAA championship games. The Tigers were in the championship game for the ninth time in program history, with the first eight coming between 1992 and 2002.

No. 2 seed Notre Dame (13-3) was in the final for the third time in four years, with titles in 2023 and ‘24. The Irish also had championship losses in 2010 and ’14.

Princeton trailed 3-0 before scoring the last 11 goals of the first half.

Palumbo had a hand in the Tigers’ first three goals. Then he scored his 48th goal of the season with 22 seconds left before halftime for a 11-3 lead. It was Palumbo’s fifth game this season with four-plus goals.

Luke Miller scored a man-up goal with 4:54 left in the third to pull Notre Dame within 12-7. But Burns answered with his 11th goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 13-7.

Tucker Wade made it 14-8, on Princeton’s 50th shot of the game, for his 13th multi-goal game of the season.

Goalie Ryan Croddick made 13 saves to help Princeton keep its sixth postseason opponent to 10 goals or fewer.

Notre Dame’s only regular-season loss came against Virginia — also in Charlottesville.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.