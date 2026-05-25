Princeton beats Notre Dame 16-9 for its 1st NCAA men’s lacrosse championship since 2001

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chad Palumbo scored all four of his goals in the first half, Colin Burns also had a hat trick, and Princeton beat Notre Dame 16-9 on Monday for its first NCAA men’s lacrosse championship since 2001.

Top-seeded Princeton (17-2) won its 12th straight game this season to improve to 7-2 in NCAA championship games. The Tigers were in the championship game for the ninth time in program history, with the first eight coming between 1992 and 2002.

No. 2 seed Notre Dame (13-3) was in the final for the third time in four years, with titles in 2023 and ‘24. The Irish also had championship losses in 2010 and ’14.

Princeton trailed 3-0 before scoring the last 11 goals of the first half.

Palumbo had a hand in the Tigers’ first three goals. Then he scored his 48th goal of the season with 22 seconds left before halftime for a 11-3 lead. It was Palumbo’s fifth game this season with four-plus goals.

Luke Miller scored a man-up goal with 4:54 left in the third to pull Notre Dame within 12-7. But Burns answered with his 11th goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 13-7.

Tucker Wade made it 14-8, on Princeton’s 50th shot of the game, for his 13th multi-goal game of the season.

Goalie Ryan Croddick made 13 saves to help Princeton keep its sixth postseason opponent to 10 goals or fewer.

Notre Dame’s only regular-season loss came against Virginia — also in Charlottesville.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports