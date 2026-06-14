Troy ramps up its offense to rally for 12-8 win that knocks Mississippi out of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jabe Boroff hit the tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning and Troy and its potent offense kept the program’s first College World Series appearance going with a 12-8 win over Mississippi in an elimination game Sunday.

The Trojans (39-31) erased a four-run deficit to post their 18th come-from-behind win of the season and advance to a game Tuesday against the loser of the West Virginia-North Carolina game Sunday night.

“I know the city of Troy is absolutely loving this,” said Boroff, among seven Alabama natives on the team. “What really means the most is everybody’s got our back and everybody wants to see us win.”

Mississippi (41-23) went two-games-and-out in its first trip to Charles Schwab Field since winning the national championship in 2022. Southeastern Conference teams had won 13 straight against non-SEC opponents in the CWS before the Rebels lost to North Carolina and Troy.

Troy, which lost 7-5 to West Virginia on Friday, ramped up an offense that arrived in Omaha averaging 10.6 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament.

The conditions were perfect for the 3-hour, 54-minute offensive free-for-all — sunny, 70 degrees at first pitch and a 15-mph wind blowing out. The teams combined for 26 hits and six homers, second-most in a game at the 15-year-old stadium. It was the first time since 2001 at Rosenblatt Stadium that each team went deep three times.

“Credit Troy for getting the big hit time and time again,” Rebels coach Mike Bianco said. “You look at the back half of the game, we scored runs but we just couldn’t stop them.”

Noah Thigpen (1-5) pitched five innings of relief for the win and JP Robertson (5-2) took the loss.

The Trojans gave up two runs in the first inning and were down 6-2 in the fourth after Brayden Randle and Collin Reuters launched two-run homers to almost the same spot in the right-field seats.

“I can say it jokingly now that we had to get on the guys after the first inning,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “I didn’t think we were ready to go. I hope there weren’t any hot mics. Might get in trouble on that. But you have to do what you have to do to produce results.”

Troy’s Sean Darnell, who homered in the second inning, came up in the fifth with two outs and bases loaded. Hunter Elliott balked to bring in a run and Darnell singled in two more to cut it to 6-5.

Jimmy Janicki’s team-leading 21st homer tied it at 6 in the seventh and Boroff, after his two-run double, scored on Houston Markham’s base hit to put the Trojans up 9-6.

“Losers stop when it gets tough, and that’s not what our guys do,” Meade said. “And that’s why they’re getting everything they deserve right now and hopefully a lot more.”

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This story has been corrected to show SEC teams had previously won 13 straight against non-SEC teams instead of 14.

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AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer