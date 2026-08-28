Cutter Stewart returns from junior college ranks, leads Houston Christian past SE Louisiana 34-28

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cutter Stewart celebrated his return to Division I with 268 total yards and Houston Christian held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 34-28 in a season and Southland Conference opener on Thursday night.

Stewart, a redshirt junior who spent last season at a junior college, threw for 173 yards and ran for 95. His 66-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Hall II gave the Huskies a 31-14 lead with about two minutes left in the third quarter.

In the fourth, SE Louisiana, ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll, rallied with two touchdown passes from Kyle Lowe to Lawson Dixon. The second score, on an 18-yard pass, made it 34-28 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. Houston Christian then ran out the clock.

Held without a first down in the first quarter, the Huskies put up 17 points in the second quarter. Stewart’s 39-yard pass to Ja’Ryan Wallace set up one touchdown and Stewart hit Keith Wheeler with a 12-yard scoring pass to make it 17-7 at halftime.

Lowe had 150 yards passing and the Lions had a 398-361 advantage in total offense.

SE Louisiana was riding a Southland Conference-best 13-2 mark over the past two seasons of league play and was voted the favorite to repeat as conference champion.

The Lions, who defeated the Huskies 38-14 last season, lead the series 9-2.

Up next

Houston Christian: at Rice on Sept. 5.

Southeast Louisiana: at South Alabama on Sept. 5.

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