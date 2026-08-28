Parson, Simmons lead Austin Peay in 35-17 win over Gardner-Webb

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, Courtland Simmons ran for two touchdowns and Austin Peay beat Gardner-Webb 35-17 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

Parson, the preseason United Athletic Conference offensive player of the year, also ran for a touchdown for Austin Peay, which is ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll.

Parson connected with Denver Harper on a 49-yard strike in which Harper — who had to slow his stride on a slightly underthrown pass — still had his defender beat by five yards. The three-play, 62-yard drive occurred with 4:34 before the break and put the Governors up 21-10.

Less than three minutes prior, Isaiah Groves’ 1-yard touchdown run gave Austin Peay its first lead at 14-10. The scoring run ended a 10-play, 79-yard drive that lasted almost 6 1/2 minutes.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored the game’s first points on a 36-yard field goal by Tyler Simpson with 4:17 left in the first quarter. Austin Peay responded on its following drive when Simmons ran it in from the 1 for a 7-3 lead before the quarter ended.

Austin Peay sealed it in the third when Parson ran it in from the four and Simmons scored a second time carrying it in from 19 yards out.

Cole Pennington finished throwing for 312 yards for Gardner-Webb.

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