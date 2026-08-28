Donovyn Omolo’s 3 TD passes power Central Arkansas in 36-24 win over UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Donovyn Omolo threw three touchdown passes in his first game with Central Arkansas, leading the Bears to a 36-24 victory over UT Martin in a Football Championship Subdivision season opener on Thursday night.

Omolo, a sophomore who transferred from Central Missouri to join his hometown team, completed 20 of 27 passes for 243 yards and gained 118 yards rushing. Combined with a solid effort from the Central Arkansas defense, Omolo had more yards than UT Martin, 361-296.

Two of Omolo’s touchdowns went to Arlie Lee, including a 51-yard hookup that made it 26-17 in the third quarter. Omolo threw one interception, a 56-yard pick-six by Trey Cotton.

With Central Arkansas leading 29-24 in the fourth, Jalen Washington’s 27-yard touchdown run gave the Bears a two-score lead with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

UT Martin quarterback Julian Calvez threw for 147 yards and was intercepted twice.

The Skyhawks, No. 23 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, lost their season opener for the third straight time.

UT Martin and Central Arkansas last met in 2014 and the Bears now hold a 10-5 lead in the series.

Up next

Central Arkansas: vs. West Florida on Sept. 5.

UT Martin: vs. Chicago State on Sept. 5.

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