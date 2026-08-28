Kaminski, North Dakota unload early and cruise to 42-21 win over Long Island University

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, Matt Lawson ran for two touchdowns, and North Dakota scored all its points in the first half to beat Long Island University 42-21 on Thursday in a season opener for both teams.

North Dakota is ranked in the top 10 in both the Stats Perform and AFCA preseason polls for the second time in program history.

Kaminski threw first quarter touchdown passes of 14 yards to Korey Tai and 15 yards to Nathan Hromadka while Lawson wedged a 4-yard scoring run between the two.

Early in the second, Kaminski threw a 28-yard touchdown to Caleb Goodloe before Charles Langama carried it in from the 13 and Lawson ended the Fighting Hawks scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left before halftime. Goodloe had five receptions for 118 yards.

With 9:59 left in the third, the Sharks got on the scoreboard when Tyselle Spencer ran it in from the 13. To close the third, Luca Stanzani threw a 65-yard touchdown to Boa Veikei. Stanzani closed the scoring with 3:38 left when he ran it in from the 1 to end a 16-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 9:25.

Stanzani threw for 173 yards.

North Dakota held LIU to 71 yards rushing on 32 carries.

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