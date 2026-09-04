Lopez, Wake Forest get off to a fast offensive start in 38-16 win against Akron to open the season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in his Wake Forest debut, helping the Demon Deacons beat Akron 38-16 in Thursday night’s opener.

Lopez had completed 17 of 25 passes for 313 yards and all three of his scores by halftime, including hitting Louisville transfer Antonio Meeks deep over the middle for a 72-yard TD. He followed with a quick throw to returnee Carlos Hernandez, who shrugged off a tackle then broke loose up the left sideline for a 78-yard score and a 28-0 second-quarter lead.

Lopez struggled last year at North Carolina in NFL coaching great Bill Belichick’s messy first college season, but reunited with offensive coordinator Rob Ezell after thriving under him at South Alabama in 2024.

“I felt very in control,” Lopez said. “I trust Coach Ezell when he’s telling me what the play is or whatever the check is. So it’s full belief in Coach Ezell just to get us in the right situation, and I just know I’m going to execute the play that he calls.”

Lopez had a 34-yard pass to Hernandez on the opening drive before capping it with a 27-yard touchdown up the seam to Kam Shanks.

“You could see that he’s very comfortable in the system,” Akron coach Joe Moorhead said.

Hernandez had five grabs for 165 yards, while Ty Clark III ran for 105 yards on just seven carries in a 559-total yard day for the Demon Deacons (1-0).

Redshirt freshman Cibastian Broughton started in his college debut for the Zips (0-1), throwing for 111 yards and running for 82 more. Akron got on the board with Matthew Schramm’s 28-yard field goal shortly before halftime, while backup QB Brayden Roggow had two short TD throws late.

The takeaway

Akron: The Zips are picked to finish 10th in the 13-team Mid-American Conference as they enter Moorhead’s fifth season, and they have yet to post a winning record in his tenure. Akron managed 305 total yards, many coming with the outcome long decided.

“It’s as good as we’ve played against a Power Four team in our five years here,” Moorhead said. “I told the guys there’s no solace or comfort in moral victories, but there is the ability to take away some positive aspects.”

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are picked to finish 13th in the 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference after a surprising nine-win debut season under Jake Dickert. Still, Dickert wasn’t happy with the physicality his team showed on offense as well as giving up the two late TDs.

“We’re in Year 2,” he said. “I have a vision for this team and this program and where we can be and where we can go. I think it’s OK to say ‘Good win’ but say it’s not good enough.”

Hernandez’s status

Hernandez was knocked from the game before halftime on a jarring hit to the midsection. Dickert said afterward Hernandez sat out the rest of of the way for precautionary reasons and that he was struggling to get his wind back.

Up next

Akron: The Zips host Robert Morris on Sept. 12.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit the Big Ten’s Purdue on Sept. 12.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer