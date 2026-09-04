Nick Minicucci leads Delaware to 42-7 romp over FCS member Merrimack in season opener

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score to help Delaware cruise to a 42-7 victory over FCS member Merrimack on Thursday night in the Fightin’ Blue Hens season opener.

Minicucci had a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then connected with Sean Wilson for a 12-yard score with 23 seconds left following a Merrimack turnover for a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Viron Ellison Jr. capped a nine-play, 50-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run on Delaware’s opening possession for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Kaderris Roberts had a 1-yard scoring run and a 75-yard touchdown catch on a trick-play pass from Ellison for a 35-0 lead in the third quarter.

Galamama Mulbah had a short touchdown run for Merrimack (0-2) in the third quarter.

Minicucci completed 20 of 36 passes with an interception and capped the scoring 12 seconds into the final quarter on an 8-yard touchdown pass to Nick Tyree.

The Warriors managed only 128 yards of offense.

Delaware travels to play Vanderbilt on Sept. 12.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here