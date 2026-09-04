Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
Sponsored By:

Collins, Murrell lead Kennesaw State’s offensive eruption in 47-0 win over West Georgia

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Rickie Collins accounted for three touchdowns and Latrelle Murrell ran for two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat West Georgia 47-0 in the Owls’ season opener on Thursday night.

It was Kennesaw State’s first shutout since a 14-0 win at home against North Carolina on Oct. 16, 2021.

Kennesaw State took advantage of Triston Morgan’s 47-yard opening kickoff return which started at the goal line. On the fifth play of the drive, Murrell ran to his left and 45 yards later made it 6-0 before a missed point-after attempt.

Morgan ran for a 60-yard touchdown on a one-play drive to extend the margin to 12-0 before a failed two-point conversion.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sean Ferguson fumbled at the Wolves’ 14 and Josh Anglin recovered it for Kennesaw State. Collins ran it in from the 3 with 44 seconds left for a 19-0 lead after one quarter.

Murrell made it 26-0 after a 17-yard touchdown run ended a four-play, 62-yard scoring drive with 6:18 before halftime. Collins ran it in from 24 yards out and Boogie Woods III crashed in from a yard out for a 40-0 advantage at halftime.

Collins threw his second touchdown pass — a 9-yarder — to Dylan Gary to close the scoring with 9:19 left in the third.

Collin Hurst threw for 93 yards for the Wolves. —-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.