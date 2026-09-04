Collins, Murrell lead Kennesaw State’s offensive eruption in 47-0 win over West Georgia

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Rickie Collins accounted for three touchdowns and Latrelle Murrell ran for two touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat West Georgia 47-0 in the Owls’ season opener on Thursday night.

It was Kennesaw State’s first shutout since a 14-0 win at home against North Carolina on Oct. 16, 2021.

Kennesaw State took advantage of Triston Morgan’s 47-yard opening kickoff return which started at the goal line. On the fifth play of the drive, Murrell ran to his left and 45 yards later made it 6-0 before a missed point-after attempt.

Morgan ran for a 60-yard touchdown on a one-play drive to extend the margin to 12-0 before a failed two-point conversion.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sean Ferguson fumbled at the Wolves’ 14 and Josh Anglin recovered it for Kennesaw State. Collins ran it in from the 3 with 44 seconds left for a 19-0 lead after one quarter.

Murrell made it 26-0 after a 17-yard touchdown run ended a four-play, 62-yard scoring drive with 6:18 before halftime. Collins ran it in from 24 yards out and Boogie Woods III crashed in from a yard out for a 40-0 advantage at halftime.

Collins threw his second touchdown pass — a 9-yarder — to Dylan Gary to close the scoring with 9:19 left in the third.

Collin Hurst threw for 93 yards for the Wolves. —-

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