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Holmes throws 3 TD passes to Morrow, Buffalo makes late goal-line stand, beats Albany 21-17

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By AP News

BUFFALO, N,Y. (AP) — Chance Morrow caught his third touchdown pass from Elijah Holmes with 4:23 left and Buffalo beat Albany 21-17 early Friday in a game that was delayed about 2 3/4 hours at the start because of rain.

Morrow finished with seven receptions for 48 yards for the Bulls (1-0). Holmes was 26-of-47 passing for 189 yards and hit Morrow for touchdowns of 9, 4 and 5 yards.

Rahshan La Mons ran for a 4-yard gain that made it second-and-goal from inside the 1 with 1:26 left, but a false start moved the FCS Great Danes (1-1) back outside the 5. On fourth-and-goal, Stevie Bracey tackled Luke McAuliffe at the 3 to seal it.

Holmes led the Bulls on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took more than 6 1/2 minutes off the clock and made it 7-7 when he hit Morrow for a 9-yard TD with 11:23 left in the first half.

Morrow went up high over his defender to snatch a pass along the sideline from Holmes and got both feet down for a 4-yard touchdown that gave Buffalo a 14-7 lead with 2:46 remaining in the second quarter.

Kai Colón threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tavahri Groves to open the scoring with 3:02 left in the first quarter.

Dana Johnson Jr.’s strip-sack of Holmes was recovered by Dorian Royal at the Buffalo 27, but the Great Danes settled for an apparent 44-yard field goal by Kocan. Buffalo was called for roughing the kicker and first-year Albany coach Tom Perkovich took a fresh set of downs and the points off the board. Two plays later, Justus Murray Jr. made a 14-yard touchdown catch to take a 17-14 lead with 3:23 to go in the third.

RJ Kocan made a 46-yard field goal just before halftime to cut Albany’s deficit to 14-10.

Up next

Albany: Visits LIU on Sept. 12.

Buffalo: Plays Sept. 12 at FIU.

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