Scott, Bailey lead N.C. State’s 73-0 romp past Richmond

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Scott rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — and N.C. State rolled past Richmond 73-0 on a stormy Friday night.

Quarterback CJ Bailey was 13-for-17 passing for 281 yards with one touchdown and another TD on the ground for the Wolfpack (1-1), who recovered nicely after a season-opening loss at Virginia 13 days earlier. Backup QB Will Wilson ran for three short touchdowns and tossed a TD pass. Keenan Jackson posted 123 receiving yards on four catches.

“We had a point to prove,” Scott said. “Having that mindset, that chip on our shoulder to be better than (the Virginia game).”

Richmond (0-2), an FCS member, was held to 110 yards of offense. Quarterback Ashten Snelsire was 8 for 23 for 76 yards with an interception.

“Just to get our confidence back,” N.C. State cornerback Brian Nelson III said of the Wolfpack’s first shutout since the 2021 opener.

Scott ran 65 yards on the first snap of N.C. State’s second possession for what became a 14-0 lead less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, with only one of those drives lasting more than five plays.

There was a lightning-related delay of about 90 minutes early in the second quarter. Once play resumed, there was no normal halftime break, while the fourth quarter was reduced to 10 minutes.

The takeaway

Richmond: The Spiders failed to produce their first 3-0 start to a season since 2011 (other than a shortened 2021 spring season). After outscoring their first two opponents in the first halves by a combined score of 48-0, they trailed 49-0 by halftime in Friday night’s game.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack received little resistance in scoring touchdowns on seven of eight first-half possessions on the way to improving to 13-1 in home openers under coach Dave Doeren.

Back from the break

After the long delay, N.C. State didn’t want to back off.

“We got after it when we came out of the break,” Jackson said.

That was a point of emphasis from Doeren.

“I don’t care how long we sat there, we had to come out hungry,” Doeren said. “There was a lot of football left.”

It was a largely empty stadium for the remainder of the game.

“Some of the people didn’t come back. I just want to thank the ones that did,” Doeren said. “It means a lot because we need that place packed. … So it’s a bummer when you have something like that go down.”

Record rout

N.C. State’s point total marked a Carter-Finley Stadium record for any team.

The Wolfpack, whose point total was their most in more than a century, also set a school record with eight rushing touchdowns.

Up next

Richmond: Hosts Georgetown Sept. 19 in a Patriot League game.

N.C. State: At Vanderbilt Sept. 19.

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By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press