Angel Flores, Vaughn Blue run for 2nd-half TDs to rally Central Michigan over Colgate 13-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Angel Flores and Vaughn Blue ran for second-half touchdowns and Central Michigan rallied to edge FCS opponent Colgate 13-10 on Saturday.

Flores broke loose for a 57-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter and Blue scored from 6 yards out with 7 1/2 minutes left to cap a 65-yard drive to give the Chippewas (1-1) the lead.

Interceptions by Darrell Bryant Jr. and Mayson Hitchens ended Colgate’s final two possessions.

The Raiders (2-1) led 10-0 at halftime off Jake Stearney’s 3-yard run out of the shotgun and Luke Vogeler’s 48-yard field goal.

Flores was just 7-of-13 passing with an interception but ran 22 times for 122 yards including his touchdown.

Stearney was 16 of 31 for 124 yards and the two interceptions. Danny Shaban ran for 87 yards on 22 carries.

Colgate turned the ball over four times and the Chippewas had three turnovers.

Colgate was looking for its first win over an FBS opponent in 16 matchups.

Up next

Colgate: Home against Cornell next Saturday.

Central Michigan: Home against Wyoming next Saturday.

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