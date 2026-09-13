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No. 12 Alabama overcomes halftime deficit to beat Kentucky 45-17

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By AP News
Alabama Kentucky Football

Alabama Kentucky Football

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LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keelon Russell threw for 188 yards and a touchdown to help No. 12 Alabama beat Kentucky 45-17 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Russell overcame two interceptions in the first half as the Crimson Tide (2-0) overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit, outscoring the Wildcats (1-1) 32-0 in the second half.

Alabama won its ninth straight over Kentucky, a streak that began after the Wildcats had a 40-34 overtime victory in 1997, ending a 75-year losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama managed just 128 total yards in the first two quarters, including 5 yards rushing. Sparked by Russell and running back Daniel Hill, Alabama finished with 343 total yards, including 155 on the ground. Hill had 104 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

In his second career start, Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey threw for 146 yards and a touchdown. Kentucky managed just 62 yards in the second half.

The takeaway

Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated the second half after generating just 5 yards rushing in the first two quarters. Alabama finished with 150 total rushing yards in the second half. Alabama won its 10th straight conference opener and is 34-1 to open league play since 1992. Alabama has scored 93 points in its first two contests.

Kentucky: Kentucky hasn’t beaten a ranked foe since a 33-14 triumph over Florida in 2023 and fell to 2-40-1 overall against Alabama. The Wildcats outgained the Crimson Tide 147-128 in the first half, but finished with 209 total yards.

Up next

Alabama: Hosts Florida State next Saturday.

Kentucky: At Texas A&M next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By KEITH TAYLOR
Associated Press

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