Scottre Humphrey’s 2 TDs power New Mexico over Mercyhurst 70-7

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scottre Humphrey rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns as New Mexico scored a program-record 42 points in the second quarter and rolled past Mercyhurst 70-7 on Saturday.

Mercyhurst (0-3) tied the game at 7 on Anthony Wolter’s first pass as a Laker, a touchdown, before New Mexico (2-0) scored the final 63 points.

The Lobos scored six touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 49-7 halftime lead, tying a program record for points in a first half set in 2008. The 42-point quarter was the most in program history and second-most in Mountain West history.

Kiefer Sibley opened the run with a 36-yard touchdown before Luke Moga connected with Cade Keith for a 42-yard score. Humphrey added touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards.

Toa Fa’avae threw the first touchdown pass of his career on a 64-yard strike to Troy Omeire and later scored on a 26-yard run.

New Mexico rushed for 287 yards and seven touchdowns.

Deshaun Buchanan scored his first touchdown as a Lobo on a 5-yard run in the third quarter. Moga added a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Darling before Jerod Terry Jr. capped the scoring with an 8-yard run.

Up next

Mercyhurst: Hosts Glenville State next Saturday.

New Mexico: Visits No. 11 Oklahoma next Saturday. ___

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