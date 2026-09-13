Aiden McCown, Andres Sandoval help Lamar hold off Idaho 23-17

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Aiden McCown threw a touchdown pass following his touchdown run, and Andres Sandoval kicked three field goals to help Lamar hold off Idaho 23-17 on Saturday.

McCown completed 13 of 22 passes for 159 yards for the Cardinals (2-1), ranked 14th in the Stats Perform poll. JoJo Uga rushed 15 times for 105 yards.

Owen Forsman’s 38-yard field goal gave the Vandals (0-3) a 3-0 lead after one quarter.

Andres Sandoval kicked 36- and 48-yard field goals in the second quarter and Lamar moved in front.

McCown ran it in from 3 yards out on a keeper with 1:08 remaining for a 13-3 lead.

Idaho turned the ball over on downs at the Cardinals’ 46 with 28 seconds left, and McCown hit Davin Driskell for a 39-yard gain before the pair teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown and a 20-3 advantage at halftime.

Joshua Wood ended a 60-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run and Idaho closed within 20-10 midway through the third quarter.

Forsman missed from 49 yards out on the first play of the final quarter before Sandoval sent a 45-yarder through the uprights to put Lamar up 23-10 with 10:45 remaining.

Idaho made it a one-score game on Ferrari Miller’s short touchdown run with 1:24 remaining, but the onside kick failed and the Cardinals prevailed.

Wood was 20-for-40 passing for 205 yards. He also led Idaho with 50 yards on 19 carries.

Up next

Lamar: At Nicholls on Sept. 26.

Idaho: Hosts Abilene Christian next Saturday.

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