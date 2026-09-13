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Owens, defense lead Arkansas State to 52-7 win over West Georgia

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By AP News

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Trey Owens threw two touchdown passes and the Arkansas State defense contributed two touchdowns and a 52-7 romp over West Georgia on Saturday night.

Owen, who was 13 of 17 for 135 yards, had a 28-yard connection with Chauncy Cobb and 30-yards with Jaylen Bonelli for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns.

Noah Flores returned a fumble 68 yards for a TD to make it 21-0 before the Wolves (0-3) got on the board in the closing seconds of the half. Colton FitzGerald found T.J. Lockley for 37-yards.

But early in the third quarter Five Hamilton made a spectacular return of 91 yards after picking off FitzGerald.

Kenyon Clay, Drew Dickey and Solomon Baggett had rushing touchdowns as the Red Wolves (1-1) piled up 256 yards on the ground.

Up next

West Georgia: At ETSU next Saturday.

Arkansas State: At TCU next Saturday.

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