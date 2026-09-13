McCrary, Brown TDs lead Georgia State past Kennesaw State 31-17

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Lanear McCrary Jr. ran for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Georgia State past Kennesaw State 31-17 on Saturday.

Cameran Brown threw for 253 yards and scored on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter before McCrary added a 1-yard touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half to give the Panthers (2-0) at 21-3 lead at halftime.

Dennis Murray Jr. scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter to extend the Panthers’ lead to 28-3.

Georgia State rushed for 230 yards and finished with 483 total yards. Brown completed 16 of 23 passes and connected with eight different receivers. He added 62 yards on keepers.

Samer Layous made field goals of 41, 27 and 43 yards.

Kennesaw State (1-1) scored its first touchdown with 53 seconds left in the third quarter when Rickie Collins ran for a 12-yard score. Collins later connected with Jamari Harrold for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining.

Collins threw for 260 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards.

Up next

Georgia State: Visits UCF next Saturday.

Kennesaw State: At No. 18 Tennessee next Saturday. ___

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