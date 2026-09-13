Roy throws late TD pass, lifts FCS-member Illinois State past Northern Illinois 28-24

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Gage Roy threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Alex Herrera with 1:53 remaining, and FCS-member Illinois State beat Northern Illinois 28-24 on Saturday night.

Roy’s game-winning score capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 5:31 off the clock.

Taron Dickens drove Northern Illinois to the Illinois State 20 on then ensuing series but threw an interception to Doreon Dubose with 20 seconds left to seal it for the Redbirds (3-0), who are ranked No. 5 in the Stats Perform poll.

Roy completed 20 of 23 passes for 146 yards. He also threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Lord to give the Redbirds a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

An Ellis’ 30-yard pick-6 sparked a 17-point second quarter for Northern Illinois (0-2). Telly Johnson Jr.’s 1-yard TD run ended an eight-play, 78-yard drive that gave the Huskies a 24-21 lead with 7:24 left in the game.

Dickens finished 22-of-27 passing for 193 yards with a touchdown and interception. Johnson carried the ball 22 times for 83 yards. DeAree Rogers had 11 receptions for 74 yards that included a touchdown catch for the Huskies.

Up next

Illinois State: At Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Northern Illinois: At Arizona on Saturday.

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