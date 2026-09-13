Freshman and 3rd-string QB Levi Davis scores winner in 3rd OT in Ohio’s 29-27 victory

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman and third-string quarterback Levi Davis ran for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime to give Ohio a 29-27 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday night.

Neither team scored in the first overtime and both kicked field goals in the second. After Davis ran in the conversion, Jacksonville State’s Cade Creel hit Darius Cannon with a pass but DJ James-Hamilton made the tackle just shy of the goal line. James-Hamilton also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Davis entered the game with 1:49 left in regulation when second-stringer Matt Vezza was knocked out of the game after scrambling to the Gamecocks’ 3-yard line and the Bobcats (1-1) trailing 24-17. Davis scrambled just short of the goal line on his first collegiate play from scrimmage and Victor Rosa went over from there to tie the game.

Jacksonville State (1-2) drove down the field but Garrison Rippa’s 38-yard attempt was wide right at the end of regulation.

Vezza, a New Hampshire transfer, came in for Nick Poulos with Ohio trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter after a hard hit on Poulos that was ruled as targeting. Vezza threw one touchdown pass and directed the Bobcats until having to give way to Davis.

Creel threw for 265 yards and a score and ran for 120 more yards that included an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter.

The win was coach John Hauser’s first since having the interim tag removed after leading Ohio to a victory over UNLV in last year’s Frisco Bowl. The Bobcats have won 14 straight games at home, the second-longest active streak in FBS behind Indiana’s 15.

Up next

Jacksonville State: Home against Georgia Southern next Saturday.

Ohio: At South Alabama next Saturday.

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