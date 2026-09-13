Turner-Bradshaw’s 2 TDs rally Marshall over Middle Tennessee 28-26

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw caught a 69-yard touchdown pass and recovered a teammate’s fumble for the go-ahead touchdown as Marshall rallied past Middle Tennessee 28-26 on Saturday.

Marshall trailed 20-14 entering the fourth quarter before Zion Turner had the ball punched out near the goal line and Turner-Bradshaw recovered it for a touchdown with 12:06 remaining.

TJ Lester added a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left to extend Marshall’s lead to 28-20.

Middle Tennessee pulled within two on Roman Gagliano’s 15-yard touchdown pass to AJ Jones with 50 seconds remaining, but the ensuing two-point conversion failed.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed 7 of 8 passes for 92 yards and opened the scoring with the 69-yard touchdown to Turner-Bradshaw. He also scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.

Turner-Bradshaw finished with two catches for 79 yards.

Gagliano threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards. Cam’ron Lacy caught nine passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Middle Tennessee kicker Dominic Bourgeois made a career-long 52-yard field goal in the second quarter, tied for the fifth-longest in school history.

Up next

Marshall: Visits Missouri State next Saturday.

Middle Tennessee: Hosts Nevada next Saturday. ___

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